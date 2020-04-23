Boone County Jail in Arkansas working to keep COVID-19 out

In a place where routine is critical, the Boone County Jail staff is getting used to a new one.

Sheriff Tim Roberson already had COVID-19 screening measures in place since last month. But news of around 800 inmates at Cummins State Prison testing positive for the virus added to the importance of what they do at the jail.

"That kind of opened our eyes. Trying to maybe tell us we need to continue what we're doing," Roberson said.

Jail employees wear masks and gloves, they check everyone's temperature before they enter the jail, no matter if they're an inmate or a detention officer, and every new inmate goes inside the drunk tank and holding cells.

"Use those five cells to house people. Our goal is to keep them segregated from the general population for 14 days," Roberson said.

Visitors are still able to use the video visitation system to talk to inmates.

Roberson said the situation could be way worse. He hasn't had any positive cases, and lately the jail population has been down because of fewer crimes reported.

"Luckily we've been lucky. We were at 86 inmates yesterday. And we're normally at 100," he said.

A larger jail should help, but not until at least November, when the expansion is scheduled to open. In the meantime, Roberson is hoping fewer inmates stays routine, but he's prepared for the worst.

"A challenge that we'll have to meet head on when it happens," Roberson said.

The sheriff said he's spoken with the medical director at the jail, and they do have a plan in place if someone were to have the coronavirus. They would quarantine the sick inmate in one of the holding cells. Or if there was more than one, use an isolated three-person pod, or the exercise room.