Boone County Airport in Arkansas receives federal grant

Bill Spivey said traveling is essential for him, since he's moving to Harrison from Tennessee.

"It was a career decision to come here, and this happened right in the middle of it," Spivey said.

But because of the coronavirus, it's rare to see people traveling.

And the Boone County Airport, which was once a bustling place, is now pretty quiet.

"Now virtually every flight is basically empty and the fares are fabulous," Spivey said.

Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon said even though Southern Airways Express is still running three flights a day, sometimes no one is even on the plane when it takes off.

"Pilots are getting pretty lonely flying by themselves," McCutcheon said.

Even the rental car service Enterprise shut down temporarily here.

"It's disheartening. It's a sad situation," McCutcheon said.

The airport lost about $2,700 in March compared to last year and expects to lose about $6,000 in April.

Under the Federal CARES Act the airport received $69,000 in grant money for operational expenses to keep the airport above ground.

"We're very grateful for that," McCutcheon said.

But McCutcheon said this isn't just a 30 or 60-day issue, and it will affect the airport in the long run.

So she doesn't know exactly how far that grant money will really go.

"That's the scary part. Even if things open back up, how many people are actually going to travel, or be afraid to travel?" McCutcheon said.

She said there are no plans to shut down the airport, and they will remain open throughout the pandemic.