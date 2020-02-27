Bolivar R-1 Schools: Employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate communication' with student

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- Bolivar R-1 Schools confirms Thursday a district employee was arrested.

The employee was accused of "inappropriate communication with a student," according to a statement from the school district.

The district has placed the employee on administrative leave. The employee no longer has access schools or technology accounts, according to a district spokesperson.

The school district released a statement over the arrest, which includes this message in part:

"We are fully cooperating with authorities in this pending investigation... We take seriously the safety and security of our students."

Charges have not yet been filed, per court records.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 