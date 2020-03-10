Bolivar, Mo. police chief reminds parents of gun safety after child shot

The importance of keeping guns away from young children was again brought to light this past week after a one year-old boy accidentally shot his three year-old brother in Bolivar.

At the Cook Children's Medical Center in Ft. Worth, Texas Director of Trauma Dr. Chad Hamner left his three boys, ages 11, 8, and 5, in a room with a gun hidden in a box as part of a controlled experiment. As you can see in the accompanying video, it didn't take long for them to find the weapon and do exactly what their parents had taught them not to do...pick up the gun and look right into it.

"As soon as they pick it up and look right down the barrel I was like, 'Oh, my gosh! Anything we've talked about just went in one ear and out the other,'" Hamner said in frustration.

This past week in Bolivar while their mom was in another room, a one year-old boy accidentally shot his three year-old brother in the abdomen with a small-caliber handgun.

"Which caused him to receive several surgeries and be transported to St. Louis Children's Hospital," said Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb. "He's apparently doing well at this point (Tuesday) and is possibly being released in the next two or three days."

In his 32 years in the gun business Nick Newman, the owner of Cherokee Firearms, has always stressed educating kids and their parents on storing guns for safekeeping.

"If you're going to have something dangerous in your house like that you need to take responsibility for its safe use and storage," Newman said."You wouldn't leave your kitchen knives laying around the floor for them."

There are many ways to secure a weapon from safes that can be unlocked quickly to trigger guards and cable locks.

Newman's preference to keep children safe?

"I like the cable lock because not only does it keep the gun from being loaded but you can't cycle the action," he said. "You can still get to the trigger but it's irrelevant."

Because of last week's incident in Bolivar, Webb's department is now offering those cable locks to the public.

"Those are available for free at the Bolivar police department," he said.

But just like that experiment in Texas and the accident in Bolivar, it's a lesson learned the hard way.

"I'm sure their mom and their dad wish they could go back in that moment and just hide that gun better," said Tiffany Morgan, a neighbor to the accidental shooting location in Bolivar.

"You get comfortable with it and always have it around and you kind of lose maybe the sense that it is a dangerous and deadly instrument in the wrong hands," Webb said in talking about why adults don't always think about securing their guns away from children.

Newman had this reaction when asked why parents sometimes give their children too much credit in their curiosity about guns.

"My father always said when I was growing up it's not what you know that gets you in trouble. It's what you think you know that isn't so."

Webb said that the investigation into the Bolivar accidental shooting is still going on. Obviously no charges would be filed against the one year-old shooter but the parents could be sighted for endangering the welfare of a child. Webb said any possible charges would come from the prosecutor after the investigation was complete.

