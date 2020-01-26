Alex Holden, missing son of 2 Greene County judges, found deceased

A Facebook post from Greene County judge Calvin Holden confirms that authorities have recovered the body of his son Alex Holden.

The 25-year-old Springfield native is the son of Greene County judges Calvin Holden and Margaret Palmietto.

He was last seen leaving his apartment in Sacramento, Calif. around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2019. Weeks long search efforted by friends, family, and strangers spanned nearly a month.

A $10,000 reward for information on Alex's disappearance or whereabouts was raised on the family's behalf in attempt to locate him.

No further information as to the manner of death has been released. We will update with more information as we receive it.