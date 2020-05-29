Boat sales surge as people plan to spend summer outdoors during pandemic

More people are taking advantage of the great outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic, causing camper and boat sales to surge across the nation and in the Ozarks.

Boat sellers and buyers are seeing that trend on Table Rock Lake, as families look to outdoor activities instead of long-distance vacations.

“We've just enjoyed lake life," Scott Mann said. “We've planned four trips to the lake already this year."

Mann and his family are scheduling their summer at the lake instead of far away.

"People just want to get out, but they don't necessarily want to travel in a confined aircraft," Mann said.

He upgraded his boat this week, knowing his vacation time may be best spent outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Social distancing is easy. With boating activities, you're with your family or people you already know, so you're not going to get exposed as much," Mann said.

That idea seems to be catching on. General Sales Manager at The Harbor Trey McCurdy says sales have surged in the last few weeks.

"We've been busier, but some of that could be because of pent-up demand from the slow down that we [had] two or three months ago. So, now it has kind of caught up with us," McCurdy said.

Whether it's on a new or used boat, he says many customers are wanting to stay local for their summer-time trips.

"They're still wanting to spend time with their friends and family, have activities. I think they're just tired of being cooped-up inside and they're ready to have some fun," McCurdy said.

For people considering taking up boating, McCurdy recommends trying it out first. There are many places on the lake where you can rent a boat for a day.

"You don't have to go out and spend a lot of money to go boating, if you just want to try your hand at it," McCurdy said.

So, as boat dealers across the nation report record sales, the trend is certainly hitting home on Table Rock Lake.

"We have several demos and deliveries going out this afternoon," McCurdy said.

It's a positive during the pandemic for the boat industry, as more people take to the water to social distance.

"You will never regret the years you spend with your children or grandchildren on a boat," Mann said.

Despite the higher water levels on Table Rock Lake, marinas and boat dealers expect to be busy this spring. Many of them have created extra long walkways for people to access docks without getting wet.