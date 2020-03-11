Blood suppliers across the Ozarks encourage donations despite coronavirus fears

Some people are nervous to donate blood as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. That's one reason the American Red Cross and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks are asking people to step up and donate if they feel healthy. They called this a proactive measure to make sure the nation and the Ozarks do not experience a blood shortage.

"We're being very cautions and we want to make sure going forward our nation's blood supply is not impacted by low donor turnout or by having cancelled blood drives due to the coronavirus," said Stacy Burks, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri.

Burks said while here in the Ozarks they haven't had to cancel any of the organization's blood drives, it's a different story in other parts of the country. She said there have been more than 50 cancelled blood drives for the American Red Cross across the United States as fears of the coronavirus spread.

Winter weather and other illnesses already keep many people from donating this time of year.

Burks said it's important people know that any time someone donates blood they must follow protocol and guidelines from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"We ask people are they healthy? We ask people where they have traveled to," she said. "Like every other blood donor/blood supplier in the country, we are bound by federal guidelines."

The American Red Cross provides more than 40% of the country's blood supply.

The same rules apply to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), which supplies blood to 40 hospitals across the Ozarks.

"We have always asked these questions and we follow the guidelines of the Food and Drug Administration to a T," said Chris Pilgrim, the Marketing Manager for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

Pilgrim said they had two private, mobile-unit donation events cancelled late Tuesday afternoon.

He assured everyone there should be no coronavirus fears when it comes to giving or receiving blood.

"None of those cases was the disease transmitted by a blood donation, by blood transfusion," said Pilgrim. "There is no known evidence that the coronavirus or any other type of respiratory virus, like the flu, have been transmitted through blood donation," Burks agreed.

Even though they say there is no risk to donors or future recipients of these blood donations, they also aren't taking any chances.

"We ask anybody who comes in and donates blood who may feel ill following their donation to give our donor support center a call and let us know," Burks said.

"At that point in time, that blood will be quarantined if needed. " Burks said this is standard operating procedure. Pilgrim agreed.

To see a list of upcoming blood drives in your area, follow the links to the American Red Cross and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks websites.