BlackatMOState draws attention to racism on MSU campus

A hashtag is drawing attention to how Missouri State University staff treats their black students.

#BlackatMOState is being added to hundreds of stories where Black students are sharing their experiences with racism on campus.

Kennay Proctor, an MSU graduate, loved her undergraduate experience time at Missouri State University.

She’s was active on campus, had a high GPA, and was passionate about her next steps of attending graduate school to become a speech pathologist.

So when her advisor told her there was no way she could attend MSU for graduate school, or any of the schools she wanted to for that matter, she was shocked.

“I left in tears,” Proctor tells KY3. “You don’t see my crying--I was just dumbfounded.”

She did her research before the meeting and had printed off statistics of each school to highlight that she fit into those statistics on paper. The advisor wrote down each of her dream schools then crossed through them with a red marker.

“The last thing she said to me before I got up and walked out was ‘let me know how that works out for you. I’ll be highly surprised,’” Proctor says.

Proctor believes the advisor told her these things because of how she looks and not because of her actual achievements. She shared this experience online using #BlackatMOState.

Turns out her experience with racism wasn’t rare. Other black students shared similar experiences with that same advisor, and other encounters with people on campus. "I've always known MSU has a racism problem," Olatokunbo Meghoma tells KY3.

Meghoma says she's experienced racism too. Her first week of her freshman year she noticed her RA didn't treat her like the rest of the residents in the hall. He was friendly with them and spoke to them. He seemed to stay away from her. When she asked her roommate if she knew why-- she said because he thought she was aggressive.

“So I was wondering how he decided I was aggressive seeing as we had barely any interactions,” Meghoma says. “And the only thing that set me apart from the other people on my floor was the color of our skin.”

KY3 asked Missouri State University President Clif Smart this week if the administration is listening to these concerns. “I do think there’s momentum behind this issue,” Smart says. “There’s attention to the issue. Unfortunately, it has been brought to the attention because of the deaths of a whole series of people over the last couple of months. But we’re committed to seize on the momentum and make a change.”

Black students say it’s a line they’ve heard before.

"MSU students have been trying to MSU to fix their racism problem,” Meghoma says. “And apparently they do the same thing where they have a little townhall meeting. Everyone comes together and they share grievances. And Clif Smart will say something like 'we hear you and we'll fix this' and it'll all die down eventually."

Proctor’s message has drew enough attention that MSU deans asked to meet with her and talk about her experience this week.

“There needs to be change made on campus,” Proctor says. “There’s no action. What specific and measurable things are we doing different.”

Proctor didn’t apply for grad school at MSU, but she DID get into the five schools where she applied-- and will be a graduate candidate at Mizzou. She would like to see an apology from her advisor. She and several other students have reported her behavior to the school.