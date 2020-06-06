Black woman speaks out after her car was vandalized at a Springfield park

An Ozarks woman is speaking out after her car was vandalized at a park in Springfield this morning.

Carolyne Moss feels she was targeted because she is black.

"I was shocked," she said.

Moss often runs at McDaniel park just off National Avenue in Springfield.

"I cannot, I cannot talk about it without tears wanting to run through my face," she said.

After jogging a few miles Saturday morning she returned to the parking lot to find that her car was vandalized. Someone smeared feces across the windshield and hood and let the air out of her tires.

"I'm terrified. I have never have been in a position where I go outside and I'm worried that I have to watch my back. No. It has never happened," she explained.

Moss immigrated from Kenya almost nine years ago.

"You hear all these good stories about America being green pastures and stuff. We come here for a better life," she said.

In addition to serving in the Army National Guard she is a registered nurse at a local hospital.

"Being a healthcare worker, when I work at the hospital I'm not looking at who I am taking care of or who I am taking care of. I take care of everybody the same. It's so sad," she said.

It's why she decided to speak out.

"I'm not going to sit here and say all white people are bad. But at the same time those who are not educated, those who don't know that this is a different era and season they need to know. I'm not going to change my lifestyle because of somebody that does not like my skin color," said Moss.

She says that she has faith in those in the community who support her.

"I know if something is to happen to me out there one or two people will say that's not alright. So I'm not going to be walking out here with fear that, oh my God, I don't know who to trust. No. I believe something good has come out of this. I'm really grateful," she said.

A stranger set up a Go Fund Me account to help cover Moss' clean up and maintance expenses for her vehicle. So far more than $4,100 has been raised.

Moss said that she noticed someone in a white Jeep at the park acting suspiciously the past few days and reported it to police. They're investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.