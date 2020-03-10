Billings School District goes to a 4-day school week

The Billings School District is now the latest to switch to a four-day school week.

The school board approved the change for the 2020-2021 school year this week. It joins more than 60 school districts across the state with a four-day school week.

Superintendents say the factor several things into the decision:

-Increase in student attendance

-Decrease in student behavior referrals resulting in better engagement

-Increase in teacher recruitment and retention

-Decrease in the need for substitute teachers due to absences

-Extended professional development time to construct effective instructional activities and review data pertaining to student achievement.