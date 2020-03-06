Beware of scams before donating to Tennessee tornado disaster relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Hundreds of volunteers are helping with clean-up efforts in Tennessee after at least two tornadoes killed 24 people.

Whenever events like this happen we all want to come together and help. That being said, it's a perfect time for scammers to bank on your kindness.

So before you donate, know that most reputable organizations will not go door-to-door asking for donations.

If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don't do it. It's likely a scam.

Practice keeping a record of all donations. Review your statements closely to make sure you're only charged the amount you agreed to donate – and that you're not signed up to make a recurring donation.

Those in Nashville could use help now--but they don't need items yet. So before sending goods their way-- think about a cash donation instead.

If you want to donate to the Red Cross you can do that by texting REDCROSS to 90999. That will put a $10 donation on your cellphone bill. Wherever you donate make sure to check them out on CharityWatch first before giving them any money.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 