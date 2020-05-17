ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of puppy scams, BBB reports uptick during pandemic

If you're looking to adopt a puppy, make sure it's legit.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent spike of quarantine puppy scams, where people advertise on websites for animals that don't exist.

The scam works by convincing would-be-pet-owners to pay up front, and then makes excuses about why you can't go see the pet in person.

To avoid these scams, the BBB says never pay for a pup without seeing it in-person and avoid wiring money to the seller using a cash app or gift card.

You can also protest your wallet by reaching out to a local animal shelter instead.