Benton County, Mo. Deputies: Woman shot, man then kills himself after breakup

The Benton County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting injuring a woman.

Sheriff Eric Knox says his deputies responded to the Grandview Beach area just outside of Warsaw Wednesday at 5:20 p.m.

Rebbeca A. Duncan, 47, suffered injuries from a gunshot to the head. A witness told investigators Donald C. Leven, 44, was upset by a recent breakup. The witness told investigators Leven shot Duncan as she called for help. The witness then said Leven turned the gun on himself. Leven died from the gunshot.

Sheriff Knox says the investigation is ongoing.

