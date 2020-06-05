Beating the Heat: Preparing for warmer temperatures around the Ozarks

We are experiencing the hottest temperatures so far this year. This weekend, we will experience the hottest temperatures so far this year.

For trail runner Robert Reeves, hitting the pavement is becoming a lot harder.

“Humid, sticky. This humidity just sucks the energy out of you. I hit a wall at about three miles,” Reeves said.

Luke Spain, a Community Trauma Representative for CoxHealth, said this time of year he sees more heat related illnesses.

“The biggest issue is people just aren’t prepared for these types of high temperatures yet and they are not acclimated to them,” Spain said.

There is a bigger risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, be mindful of the early warning signs.

“Early signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke are generally dehydration, feeling faint, feeling tired, heart beat changes. If you’re starting to feel light-headed, its a good time to know that you need to get out of the heat,” Spain said.

Children have a higher risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Children should never be left in a hot car.

“Their bodies can heat up to five times faster than an adult body can,” Spain said.

If you have experienced heat stroke or heat exhaustion before, you are at a high risk for contracting it again.

To help prevent this, go outside in the morning, or late at night.

“You’re still going to have the humidity but you won’t have the heat,” Reeves said.

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

“If you’re just drinking it on the run, it’s too late,” Reeves said.

“Drink water before you go out, drink water when you’re planning to go outside,” Spain said.

In some cases, water may not be enough.

“Things like sports drinks, to get the salt and minerals back in your system and replenish those electrolytes,” Spain said.

Experts also say eat snacks, such as protein bars, energy bars, or peanuts to help boost energy.