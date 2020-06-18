Why your clothing matters to beat the heat

This summer we’ve already had 4 days of 90 degrees or higher temps. It has not gone unnoticed.

“You sweat and you start stinking. You sweat so bad,” said Springfield resident Burney Mimmo.

While you can stay inside to escape the heat, changing your shirt color provides some relief.

"If it’s nice and cool, I usually wear a dark shirt. But if the sun’s out and the temperature is over 90 degrees, I try to wear a white shirt,” Mimmo said.

Darker clothes will absorb more heat.

Dr. Keith Butvilas, an Emergency Medicine Physician with Mercy, said, “And also don’t wear clothing that is too tight. The tighter it is, the closer that it is going to fit the skin and not allow you to evaporate the sweat that your body is trying to make to cool you off.”

Light and loose-fitting shirts allow heat to evaporate from your body.

The best way to stay cool, is to take preventive measures.

“Making sure that you’re keeping up with your fluids, drinking plenty of water, taking frequent breaks in the shade,” Butvilas said.

Take breaks in the shade when outside. Monitor for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If you are feeling dehydrated or light-headed, go back inside.