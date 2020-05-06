Baxter Regional Medical Center to open all services Monday

Baxter Regional Medical Center's CEO Ron Peterson said people seem to be hesitant to come to the hospital in Mountain Home lately because of coronavirus concerns.

The hospital has seen its emergency room visits go down by 50 percent.

Baxter Regional is reminding people it's open for business, and no one who has tested positive for the coronavirus is at the hospital. There are a few limitations on some procedures, but the CEO said other than that, all services are available.

Peterson said the Centers for Disease Control guidelines are being followed, and now is the time to get things done if you need treatment.

"It may have been good for a short while to delay some of those things, but it's really not good for your personal health to delay a procedure, delay being checked, or even a screening because you never know what the screening is going to discover," Peterson said.

If you are unsure whether or not a specific service is available, you can always give the hospital a call. Their number is (870) 508-1000 and their website is www.baxterregional.org/