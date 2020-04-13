Baxter Regional Medical Center prepares for potential spike in coronavirus cases

Marion County now has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, and Baxter County has four. But so far none of those people were tested or are being treated at Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Instead they were tested by primary care physicians or urgent care, and self-quarantined.

Baxter Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Shannon Nachtigal has a message of thanks for them.

"I really appreciate those people, whoever you are, doing what you're supposed to do to protect your neighbors in our community," Nachtigal said.

So far about 135 people have been tested in Baxter County, and Baxter Regional Medical Center tested more than 60 of those.

BRMC's CEO Ron Peterson said coronavirus has definitely hit rural hospitals where it hurts. The hospital has slashed executive pay and furloughed about 100 of its 1,730 employees.

Although the government is giving smaller businesses some relief, rural hospitals haven’t seen the same help.

"That leaves a little bit of a gap for probably in rural communities your largest employer in that community," Peterson said.

The hospital though is as prepared as it can be for a spike in patients - if it happens.

"The next few weeks of being very critical weeks in trying to keep that spread down and trying to make sure our social distancing continues," Peterson said.

One quarter of the hospital's 200 rooms are now dedicated for potential patients sick with COVID-19. They’ve all been converted into rooms that prevent contaminated air from getting out.

"It will be able to house intensive care patients on ventilators, as well as medical patients who might not need that level of care," Nachtigal said.

BRMC had about 26 patients over the weeks that they thought could have the coronavirus, but they all tested negative. But treating those patients while waiting for test results was good practice for doctors and nurses at the hospital.

The hospital now has a way to test about 80 patients on-site and get those results in about an hour, instead of days.

"That's been really great for us because we know pretty much immediately if we admit somebody if they're negative we can stop isolation. And it's helped with staffing and preserving our PPE," Nachtigal said.

The hospital said it's still following CDC guidelines when it comes to testing, and its priority is nursing home patients and patients over the age of 65, since they will be the most likely to have to be hospitalized.

