Baxter Regional encouraging people not to wait to get care; antibody tests available

A new trend concerns Dr. Christopher Webb with Baxter Regional Medical Center.

"Just in the past two months I've seen more ruptured appendixes than I have in the previous 12 years combined," he said.

In April, the hospital treated more people with a higher level of sickness than any other month in the hospital’s history.

"So that tells you that people obviously waited to come, and that's not necessarily the best thing for your health," said CEO Ron Peterson.

They believe people are worried they’ll come in and catch the coronavirus. Baxter County now has three active cases, but none are in the hospital.

"People are a little scared to get out at times. So they're putting things off. They're not getting their routine mammograms. They're not getting their routine colonoscopies," Webb said.

But the hospital wants people to be assured they’re taking precautions, and if they do have a patient with coronavirus come in, they have designated separate rooms to put them in.

Baxter Regional is also offering antibody testing for anyone who thinks they’ve had the virus already.

"The difficulty with this test right now is there are a lot of unknown factors," Webb said.

The pathologist said those antibodies will usually show up about one to three weeks after a person has been infected. So far, the hospital has tested about 70 people for antibodies: All of them came back negative.

"We need to learn more about what this antibody in our body does. How well this will work, how much immunity does it provide and for how long," Webb said.

Antibody tests are offered on weekdays for $120 from 8 am. to 4 p.m.

Just show up at the Main Registration at Baxter Regional. The test is not for people who believe they currently have the virus.