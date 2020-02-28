Baxter County Jail matron arrested, charged for stealing inmate medication

A Baxter County Jail matron was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with stealing inmate medication.

Tiffany Johnson, 37, is no longer employed by the sheriff's office following an investigation. She started with the Baxter County Sheriff's Office as a part-time jail matron in October 2017 than became a full-time employee in February 2018.

The sheriff's office says one inmate had a prescription for hydrocodone that was secured in the nurse's medicine cart. The nurse had counted 19 pills as of Wednesday morning.

The next day, while the inmate was given one of his pills, he told the nurse that the number of pills in the bottle appeared to be less than there should be.

Investigators say six hydrocodone pills were missing after another count. Deputies reviewed camera footage from the detention center and later determined Johnson had opened the med cart without authorization or legitimate purpose around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Johnson later told investigators that she had stolen the six hydrocodone pills from the cart that were prescribed to the inmate.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with multiple felonies, including breaking or entering, controlled substances fraudulent practices, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property

Johnson was released on $5,000 bond and will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on March 5.