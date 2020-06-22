Baxter County Court Complex adds extra security with baggage scanner

The Baxter County Court Complex just opened back up about three weeks ago after being closed for a month. And now they have a baggage scanner to help them keep prohibited items out of the courtroom.

“We have multiple courts running. Multiple people coming in and out," said Lt. Ralph Bird, the support services division commander at the Baxter County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office is trying to protect people coming in and employees who work at the court complex, making sure items that are not allowed inside stay out.

“Basically for anything they would bring in, it goes through there, and our officers don’t have to second guess," Bird said.

Baxter County Deputy Chief Clerk Robyn Day said she feels safer knowing people have to put their bags through the scanner.

“Our court has probably needed it for a while. It helps us in here knowing everything is being checked out there," Day said.

The scanner came from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas free of charge.

“We were able to acquire the piece of equipment they had whenever they updated theirs," Bird said.

It not only helps protect the officers from getting hurt.

“Now they don’t literally have to put their hands in everybody’s stuff with the potential of being cut or finding a needle or something like that.," Bird said.

The scanner also saves time and is another precaution to guard them from the coronavirus.

“My officers would have to check a purse or check a bag or something and pull those gloves off, reapply gloves, and go to the next person. This way we’re not doing that," Bird said.

The baggage scanner also saves the images of the bags coming through in case deputies need to go back and look at it.

On top of all that, deputies take people's temperatures and screen them before they walk into the court complex. And everyone is required to wear a mask inside.