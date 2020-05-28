Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrest woman accused of shooting ex-husband in the face

Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrested a woman for shooting her ex-husband in the face.

Mika Seas faces an attempted murder and domestic battery charge.

Deputies say the victim was shot in a pickup truck. A witness drove the man to a convenience store where emergency crews met up with them. The victim told investigators the shooting was accidental and he did it himself. Investigators say witnesses told them a different story. One witness stated the victim turned around to say something to Seay and she then pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him in the face.

Deputies recovered the gun from the shooting.

She posted a $100,000 bond.

