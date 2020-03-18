Battlefield Mall will close for nearly two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Simon, the parent company of Springfield's Battlefield Mall, announced its shopping centers will close for nearly two weeks.

Operators say they had extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

The doors will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The stores will reopen on March 29.