Battlefield Mall set to reopen Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Battlefield Mall is set to reopen Monday, May 4, according to Simon Property Group Inc.
This falls on the same day a stay-at-home order is set to expire for Springfield, Greene County and the state of Missouri.
The mall temporarily closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Simon Property Group, which owns dozens of malls in the U.S., says each mall's reopening date is set based on the state and local stay-at-home order.
Battlefield Mall, and others set to reopen under Simon Property Group, must follow these COVID-19 safety protocols:
- Preemptive Employee Screening.
- Employee Safety Protections.
-Promotion and Enforcement of Social Distancing, including:
*Occupancy Limitations and Monitoring.
*Proactive Encouragement of Social Distancing Guidelines.
*Furniture Redeployment to Support Social Distancing.
*Temporary Closure of High-Interaction Areas.
*Coordinated Traffic Flow.
*Restroom Spacing.
*Deployment of Traffic Flow Signage and Social Distancing Markers.
For more information, click here.