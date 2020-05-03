Battlefield Mall set to reopen Monday

Battlefield Mall is set to reopen Monday, May 4, according to Simon Property Group Inc.

This falls on the same day a stay-at-home order is set to expire for Springfield, Greene County and the state of Missouri.

The mall temporarily closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon Property Group, which owns dozens of malls in the U.S., says each mall's reopening date is set based on the state and local stay-at-home order.

Battlefield Mall, and others set to reopen under Simon Property Group, must follow these COVID-19 safety protocols:

- Preemptive Employee Screening.

- Employee Safety Protections.

-Promotion and Enforcement of Social Distancing, including:

*Occupancy Limitations and Monitoring.

*Proactive Encouragement of Social Distancing Guidelines.

*Furniture Redeployment to Support Social Distancing.

*Temporary Closure of High-Interaction Areas.

*Coordinated Traffic Flow.

*Restroom Spacing.

*Deployment of Traffic Flow Signage and Social Distancing Markers.

For more information, click here.