Battlefield Mall introduces new mall-walking program

Battlefield Mall announced a brand-new mall walking program, designed to help keep Springfield residents active throughout the year.

In partnership with Retire Fit, the ongoing program promises to find fun ways to motivate and inspire the community to stay healthy.

To celebrate the new mall-walking program, shoppers are invited to Battlefield Mall on Monday, February 3 for a kick-off event.

From 8-9:30 a.m., guests will be encouraged to sign up for the official program and meet with the Retire Fit team. In addition to the walking program, Retire Fit will be hosting a wide range of giveaways, throughout the year, including gift cards, merchandise and more.

Retire Fit is a free service created and powered by Floyd Financial Group to improve the quality of life for people in and nearing retirement.

As a Southwest Missouri liaison for the Dementia Society, Floyd Financial Group is inspired to share their knowledge and expertise by giving back to the community of Springfield. Their wellness community, Retire Fit, gathers regularly to enjoy fun activities with every level of fitness in mind. Activities include walking, running, hiking, cycling, gardening classes, zoo walks, and other local social events.

“We’re hearing it from esteemed institutions across the country, walking has been proven to be one of the best ways to promote better brain function and continued physical and mental health as we age,” said Zac Allie from Retire Fit. “We’re overjoyed to bring this community, designed to motivate, educate and empower its participants, to the already established, devoted group of mall walkers at Battlefield Mall.”

Community members looking to participate in the program are encouraged to sign up at the Retire Fit Satellite Unit, located above the ramp of the Dining Pavilion. With sign-up, members are able to track their miles and will receive a free t-shirt.

In addition to incentives, prizes and monthly giveaways, Retire Fit is planning to host monthly events at the Battlefield Mall which will be announced at their Satellite Unit, as well as by an email newsletter. In addition, Retire Fit Director, Zac Allie, will be at the mall most mornings to motivate and assist new members.

“We are thrilled to partner with Retire Fit on this brand-new program at Battlefield Mall and are committed to helping support our community in any way possible,” said Amanda Estes, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Battlefield Mall. “The health and happiness of our shoppers is a top priority and this new program supports our goal to provide new and innovative offerings that meet our community’s needs. Battlefield Mall already has a dedicated group of daily mall walkers and we’re excited to provide new incentives to keep them motivated and also inspire new members to sign-up.”

For additional information on Battlefield Mall and ongoing programming, click here.