Bass Pro donates 8,000 face masks to Mercy

Bass Pro Shops is known for outfitting customers with gear ranging from fishing boats to winter boots. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sporting goods giant is stepping into the realm of personal protective equipment.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bass Pro assistant general manager Pete Duchrow delivered 8,000 Level 1 face masks to Mercy workers. The PPE will be used throughout the healthcare system's footprint that stretches across the region.

Duchrow says he isn't sure how Bass Pro Founder Johnny Morris got a hold of so many masks at a time when they are in such short supply, but that it doesn't surprise him.

"John just works in mysterious ways and he loves to give back. He's able to procure some of this stuff and with those connections we're able to give back," Duchrow says. "I don't know how it all evolved, but we were told we're doing it and were told to work with our local hospitals. We're excited to be able to support them."

Bass Pro has donated more than 1 million masks to healthcare workers across the United States and Canada.