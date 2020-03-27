Barry County reports its first case of COVID-19

The Barry County Health Department has reported the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19. The case was community acquired. It was not travel-related.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the person who tested positive. The person is quarantined and being monitored by the Barry County Health Department.

Health department officials will determine and notify any close contacts with the person. Those people will be notified and given instructions on appropriate social distancing, monitoring, and immediate actions should they develop signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

