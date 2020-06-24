Barry County Health Department reports 2 employees of restaurant test positive for COVID-19

The Barry County Health Department is investigating two cases of COVID-19 tied to a restaurant.

Health leaders tell us the two employees worked at the Lai Lai Asian Buffet and Dining in Monett, Mo. Health leaders say the case is tied to community spread. Both are now isolated from the community. The business is now closed. Staff plans to extensively clean the restaurant.

"The owners of the restaurant are working closely with the health department to take all practical measures to ensure the safest possible environment for our citizens," said Barry County Health Department Administrator Roger Bock. "Lai Lai's owner, out of an abundance of caution and a deep concern for staff, customers and community has volunteered to close the business until July 6."

The county reports 32 overall cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Community-wide COVID-19 testing is available for free on June 29 in Cassville. Register with the health department or call (877) 435-8411.