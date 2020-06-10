Barry County Health Department reports 2 employees of George's Processing plant infected with COVID-19

The Barry County Health Department reports two employees of George's Processing plant in Butterfield tests positive for COVID-19.

The employees do not live in Barry County. They now remain under isolation.

"As soon as we know about additional actions that may be needed, and the details of those actions we will release to the public," said Barry County Health Department Administrator Roger Bock.

George's implemented efforts at the beginning of the pandemic to prevent the spread of the virus. The plant has pushed virtual doctor visits and paid time off for employees who fall ill.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· cough,

· fever,

· shortness of breath,

· chills,

· muscle pain,

· sore throat

· and new loss of taste or smell.

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

