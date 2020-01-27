Bail set at $4M for Utah teen charged in family slayings

A judge set bail at $4 million Monday for a Utah teenager who authorities say “methodically" killed his mother and three younger siblings.

Friends and family gather following funeral services to remember a mother and three of her children who police say were killed by her teenage son Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Grantsville, Utah. Prosecutors say 16-year-old Colin "CJ" Haynie "methodically" killed his mother and siblings one by one as they returned home over a period of five hours on Jan. 17. Prosecutors have said the teenager shot his father in the leg before the older man wrestled a handgun away. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The bail amount was requested by prosecutors: $1 million for each victim.

Sixteen-year-old Colin “CJ” Haynie is charged as an adult with aggravated murder.

Authorities have said they don’t know the motive in the Jan. 17 killings a small town west of Salt Lake City, though they say he told his father he wanted to kill everyone in his family except himself.

His father and older brother were in court, but declined to comment as they left.

