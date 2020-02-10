Backstreet Boys announce concert stops in northwest Arkansas, St. Louis

The Backstreet Boys announced a new tour, which includes stops in northwest Arkansas and St. Louis.

The DNA World Tour will stop at the AMP in Rogers, Ark. August 23. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. They will also appear at the Hollywood Casino August 2.

Following the success of last summer’s sold-out North American tour, the Backstreet Boys announced a second North American tour, kicking off July 10th in New York.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says member AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide, the most for a boy band. The Backstreet Boys first ten albums all reached the Top 10 Billboard album list.

Tickets go on sale February 14 at noon for the Rogers appearance. Click HERE for ticket information for the AMP in Rogers.

Tickets go on sale February 11 at 10 a.m. for the Rogers appearance. Click HERE for ticket information for the St. Louis tour stop.