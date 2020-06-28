Back The Blue rally preparations underway; counterprotesters arrive in downtown Springfield

Preparations are underway for the Back the Blue rally and walk planned in downtown Springfield on Sunday. The demonstration is aimed at showing support for law enforcement.

Flags and signs in support of law enforcement are being displayed through downtown Springfield. Police have also closed off several roads around Park Central Square to traffic.

The rally will start on Park Central Square around 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. the group will walk to the Springfield Police Department headquarters on Chestnut Expressway.

The organizer of the Back the Blue event says this is her way to thank those who protect and serve.

"It's basically letting them know that we do care, we haven't forgotten about them and their lives matter to us," said MaryAnn Sterner.

Some counterprotesters have arrived, waiving flags and holding signs. A sit-in counter-protest, calling for police accountability, has also been planned. It's organized by Southwest Missouri Cop Watchers and Radical Activists in Demand.

A Facebook event on the counterprotest states, "Let's show them what 'blue lives' have done across this nation. Hold them accountable for what they've done." It also reads, "Now is the time to reform the police, not glorify them."

We will update with more photos and details as they become available. Check back on KY3 News at 5, 6 and 10 for the latest coverage.