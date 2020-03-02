Baby born on leap day shares birthday with dad

Defying odds of 1 in 2.1 million, a little girl in California was born on a leap day, just like her father.

Baby Camila was born Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, California. Not only was she born on a leap day, but her father, Ivan Peñaloza, was a leap day baby as well.

“I prayed to God for my little baby girl, and now, we are going to share this amazing bond for the rest of our lives. I am just so happy,” Peñaloza told CNN.

Camila was due on March 3, and her arrival surprised her parents. But they are thrilled that she shares a birthday with her dad, according to CNN.

"We feel so blessed to have our little Camila here and so incredibly shocked at the coincidence that she now shares her leap day birthday with her dad," said mother Jennifer Rebollar Cortez.

Hospital staff dressed Camila up in a “leapfrog” outfit and celebrated with a cake, balloons and a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for dad and daughter, CNN reports. Nurses say the odds of a parent sharing a birthday with their child on a leap year are 1 in 2.1 million.

“I’ve worked here 29 years. I’ve never seen it happen. It’s amazing,” one nurse said.

Officials with Dignity Health say they have a nickname for babies born on a leap day. They are called “leapers.”

