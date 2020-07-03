BUDDY CHECK 3: Cancer Research of the Ozarks adds new cutting-edge clinical trials

KY3's Buddy Check 3 family is growing, spreading the word to practice monthly self exams, yearly clinical breast exams, and regular mammograms according to age. And the good news is, if you are diagnosed with cancer, treatment here locally is better than ever.

There are even cutting edge clinical trials available through Cancer Research for the Ozarks. That's an opportunity for patients, like Candice Reed to advance treatment not only for herself, but breast cancer patients in the future.

Life is extra sweet for Candice Reed these days. She's now five years cancer free. Her memories of that scary time, however are still vivid and bittersweet. She says it all happened so fast. Reed found a lump in 2014, and was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. A double mastectomy, chemo, and radiation followed, and so did an outpouring of love and support from family and friends, and especially from her two young sons. Reed was also getting a lot of support from her doctor.

"He said you want to be aggressive," said Reed. "I'm going to throw everything I can at you as an option."

One of those options included a national clinical trial available right here in the Ozarks. According to Reed it was basically a treatment for after the treatment.

That treatment was to help keep the cancer from coming back. It led Reed to Cancer Research for the Ozarks. It's one of 43 programs in the U-S, sponsored by the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Jay Carlson is a primary investigator. He says all the NCI protocols are available. The same clinical trials they would get at MD Anderson or Washington University can be offered right here in this community.

It's a program that made Mercy and Cox hospitals partners to help local cancer patients.

"it's huge, it's one thing to have a cancer, but it's quite something else to have cancer and participate and kind of move the whole process forward," According to Dr. Carlson.

Reed took a pill twice a day for 12 months as part of her clinical trial, she journaled side effects she suspected, and met with a representative at the research office to go over her journal. She says she still doesn't know for sure whether she was taking the chemo-type pill being tested or a placebo, but doctors tell her the study is closed now and did have positive results. Research investigators say there's no doubt over the years these clinical trials at CRO have improved treatment for cancer patients.

Dr. Carlson says it has made a difference and changed the standard of care. And that's makes all the difference for people like Reed.

She says it makes her feel proud to be part of the research and proud that it can help others. Cancer Research for the Ozarks has clinical trials for almost every kind of cancer there is, your oncologist would know best if you are eligible for a trial.

Again, don't forget to sign up for Buddy Check 3 if you haven't already.