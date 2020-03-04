BBB warns area businesses about "Best of Nixa" awards website

Gary Chism had been in the full-service landscaping business in the area for 15 years when he recently got a text that his Prestige Lawn and Landscape company had won a prestigious honor, recognized with a 2020 Best of Nixa Award.

"It was very believable to me, Chism said. "I told some of my close friends that I had (won). I believed it for several days."

But one thing about the award seemed a little odd.

"They also said in the text message that I would have to pay for the award since I wasn't a member and didn't pay dues to the city," Chism said.

So Chism checked with the city of Nixa and the Chamber of Commerce and found out there was no such award.

"This is not affiliated with the Nixa Chamber of Commerce," pointed out Stephanie Garland, the Springfield Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau. "This is a national organization that is known throughout the nation. They're trying to say that business owners won this fabulous award that's local to your area but the name doesn't mean diddly-squat. Then they're trying to have people actually purchase the trophy."

BBB offices throughout the U.S. previously have issued alerts about the company behind the award program, Business Recognition, which is headquartered in Seattle and has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale.

The company uses multiple websites containing specific city names to appear local to the companies that are approached about the award. Each website appears to be nearly identical when replacing the city in the URL. Among the websites being used by the company are localbest-information.org and local.business-ranking.org.

“The goal of what is called a ‘vanity award’ scheme is to take advantage of a company’s excitement for winning an award that holds no value with the purpose of selling the ‘winner’ a trophy at an inflated price,” Garland said.

Reports to BBB Scam Tracker in 2020 show that consumers in seven states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Washington – have filed reports about being targeted by vanity awards schemes.

BBB offers the following tips to avoid a vanity award scheme:

-- Research the award and the organization behind it thoroughly. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.

-- Ask specific questions about the honor. Learn how long the award has been in existence and how your business was selected as a winner. Organizations that offer legitimate awards will be willing to provide specific details on why your company was chosen as a winner.

-- Be skeptical of paying a fee. Most legitimate awards do not come with costs to the recipient. If the award requires you to pay for a certificate or plaque, it could be a scheme simply after your money.

-- If you decide to pay for an award, pay by credit card, in case you need to challenge the charge.

-- If you are targeted in this scheme, file a report with BBB Scam Tracker.

While what the company is doing isn't against the law, the Better Business Bureau is sending out the warning because it considers the fake awards, that range from $149 to $229, to be unethical and dishonest, preying on small community businesses who think they're getting special recognition.

"A lot of brand new small businesses go out of business within a very short amount of time, six months or a year," Garland said. "So they can be very desperate at times trying to have ways that they're standing out from the community."

Chism is glad he recognized the non-award award before he spent any money.

"Words are cheap," came his reply when asked what he'd pass along to others who might find themselves in similar circumstances.

Garland says while Nixa is the only place Business Recognition has targeted so far, others may be coming.

"They might saturate that market and once it's over-saturated and news is talking about it, they're gonna go ahead and move to a different region," Garland said. "Later they might cycle back through the other region in a year or two once the people forget about what's happening."

