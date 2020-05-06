BBB suspends roofing company accreditation following On Your Side Investigation

You might recall First Baptist Church in Fair Grove hired Dakoda Truitt with Truitt's Roofing.

Click HERE

In January, the church put more than 50 percent down for a new roof.

That's nearly $30,000 paid. After months of waiting and no work done, church leaders reached out to Ashley Reynolds.

Following our investigation, the Better Business Bureau received more complaints from customers and has now suspended the Springfield company's accreditation.

"It's a big deal. It isn't a good thing. It's not a good look for a business. The accreditation is something we take very seriously and that business owners treasure. There's a process in applying for BBB accreditation. And then once that process is granted, we monitor very heavily the accreditation," said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

Ashley Reynolds reached out to Dakoda Truitt again and hasn't heard back. In case you're wondering, another company offered to get the job finished. We hope to have another update soon.