B-2 Bombers to fly over Springfield, Camdenton Friday to honor first responders

The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing will conduct B-2 flyovers throughout Missouri, including Springfield and Camdenton to honor health care professionals and essential workers Friday evening.

The B-2 Bomber flies out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster. The flyovers are part of an Air Force-wide effort to honor first responders during the pandemic.

“We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers,” said Col. Ken Eaves, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing.. “As Guardsmen, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”

The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings, which will pass over Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City and Springfield. During the flyovers, all residents are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups. They flew over the Kansas City area in late April.

The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, to include air shows, national-level sporting events, and any event in support of a patriotic holiday. F lyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers. They are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.

Tentative Schedule:

Please note: Times are subject to change

4:14 p.m. - Camdenton

4:50 p.m. - Cape Girardeau

5:12 p.m. - St. Louis

5:43 p.m. - Columbia

6 p.m. - Jefferson City

6:22 p.m. - Springfield

