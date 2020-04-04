Average price of gas in Missouri drops to $1.68 per gallon, $1.54 in Springfield area

Some gas suppliers in Missouri have driven down their prices drastically in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest report from AAA, the average price of gas in Missouri has dropped to $1.68 per gallon.

Drivers are filling up in the Springfield metropolitan area for $1.54 per gallon on average, according to AAA.

In comparison, Springfield area drivers are paying nearly 54 cents less compared to last month's average and 90 cents less compared to the average cost at this time last year.

In Missouri, only the Joplin metropolitan area had a lower average cost per gallon.

These were the reported averages as of Saturday:

Joplin: $1.39

Springfield: $1.54

Columbia: $1.65

Kansas City, Mo.: $1.68

St. Joseph: $1.68

Cape Girardeau: $1.71

Jefferson City: $1.76

St. Louis: $1.82

Nationally, the average price per gallon of gas is about $1.94. That's over 17 percent, or 45 cents, lower than one month ago, and 70 cents or 25.8 percent compared to a year ago, according to the AAA.

AAA predicts those plunging prices to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.