Ava, Mo. community 'adopts' high school seniors, send gifts of encouragement

Ava High School seniors may be bummed about the ending of their school year but the community is coming together and adopting seniors to make sure they aren't forgotten.

"We've always wrapped around all the kids in this community and I thought this would be a good way to continue to show our support," organizer Kelli Tokar told KY3.

Adopt an Ava High School 2020 Senior is gaining steam.

Anyone can adopt any number of Ava's 82 seniors.

Students fill out a form listing their address, ideas and favorite things for gift packages or other ways to encourage them.

"I've had people reach out to me because they are adopting a stranger. People from other towns adopting kids that they don't even know," Tokar exclaimed.

Amanda Burkdoll, a 2009 Ava graduate, adopted two seniors; sending them self-care gifts.

"I wanted to give them a little hope and a little happiness through Amazon," she said.

Senior Makenzie Clark got notebooks, pens, snacks and other items for college.

"It honestly did feel like Christmas, Clark added. You have these people sending you gifts and you never know what you're going to get. You just send them a list, which is basically like your Christmas list and you just see what you get."

The seniors say not having prom or graduation is heartbreaking, but what the community is doing now, is something they will never forget.

"Because it kind of like shows seniors that we're not alone during this time and we have somebody to go to if we need anything. It just shows like everybody cares," Ava senior Mackenzie Cain explained.

Clark says she sees the lesson in all of this craziness.

"No matter how bad things get, there will always be people there to make it better and to not always be down on yourself because you didn't get what everybody else did. You're getting something else that no one else will probably ever get," Clark said.

If you would like to adopt an Ava senior, check out the group's Facebook page - Adopt an AHS 2020 Senior.

Seniors are encouraged to post a picture with their gifts.