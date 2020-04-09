Autism Awareness continues despite COVID-19 pandemic

For the past 50 years, April has been Autism Awareness Month. The goal is to help promote knowledge and acceptance for those living with Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD). While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone, Seth Allen, Burrell's Autism Center Director, said this had taken a significant toll on those with ASD.

Allen said ensuring the autism community feels connected and supported is critical during this pandemic. He said though it's ruling lives, it's easy to lose sight of how it affects others, especially those who are affected by it both uniquely and profoundly.

"It's important to understand that the Autism community benefits from routine, structure, and predictability," explained Allen. "All of which are completely vanished from our daily lives."

While children and adults with Autism often struggle when routines are changed, Allen said it might be taking a toll on parents too. However, he said this is not the time to give up.

"For parents, give yourself a break, seek personal support, and celebrate the success of both you and your child's experiences no matter how small they are," said Allen.

To help with the difficulties, Allen said Burrell's Autism Center remains open to provide services to stay engaged with patients. Burrell Behavioral Health is now doing evaluations and assessments and all services via telephone or telehealth. He said although they may be physically distant, they're able to stay emotionally connected.

Burrell's autism center services include telehealth, phone contact, even materials to help better maintain a connection with patients. Allen said telehealth is relatively new, especially at the scale the center is using now. However, it's a way to reach people in remote areas while giving and keeping visual support and connection.

Allen said the center would like to see all patients during these difficult times. However, he said the thing that keeps providers going throughout this is the connectivity element that helps their patients.

Click

hereresources to help manage children with autism at home during COVID-19.

For information on Burrell's telehealth services click here.

For those in crisis call 800-494-7355