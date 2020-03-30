Authorities working to keep non-essential businesses closed in Springfield

Local leaders issued stay-at-home orders at asked all non-essential businesses to close to slow the COVID-19 outbreak in Springfield and Greene County.

We contacted Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams Monday after some viewers contacted us about businesses that were still operating though were categorized as non-essential. This includes retailers like thrift stores, movie rental stores and craft stores.

He said they've since closed their doors. Williams also said that seventeen other businesses were contacted last weekend and were cooperative.

"This is going to continue for a while. We haven't peaked yet," said Williams.

The only exceptions are retailers like grocery stores, restaurants for take-out or delivery, gas stations, hardware stores and banks that provide goods and services for basic needs.

"(There are) 2500 businesses in the city, total and (we) only had issues with a handful. I think speaks well of our business owners in the city," said Williams.

After a complaint about a non-essential business operating is filed with the city officials send out a notice to close. If they don't Springfield Police Officers visit the store requiring they're doors to be shut. If they still fail to comply a citation may be issued. Further action could include jail time or a court injunction to cease operations.

A business does have the option to appeal the city's decision.

"There were one or two that were just kind of defiant at first. A visit from the police department certainly once, then twice, and the threat of a fine or jail or a court injunction, they came around," said Williams.

He said that no citations issued yet. However, authorities will continue to make sure the order is followed until lifted by city and county officials.

"You may be just one person but you're going to make a difference for everyone else where you're not going to be potentially spreading things. This is about keeping the entire community safe and we all have to do our part," he said.

If you have concerns you can contact the city directly at 417-864-1010 or city@springfieldmo.gov.