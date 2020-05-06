Authorities investigating a Christian Co man accused of abusing his horses

There are new accusations tonight that a Christian County man abuses animals on his property.

Neighbors say the starves and neglects his horses. They are hoping to help save those animals.

"I love all types of animals. Just seeing that broke my heart," said Brynlee Gravitt.

One horse, in particular, made it clear something was wrong soon after Gravitt moved to this home in Ozark.

"I could see his ribs and his hip bones sticking out six inches away from his back legs," he said.

However it was when other neighbors told him about their concerns that he decided to take action.

"Somebody down the road warned me about a bonfire pit with horse remains in it. I went and looked at the bonfire and saw skeletal remains of horses. That's when I confronted him and he kicked me out," said Gravitt.

Tuesday night, he filed an official statement and complaint the Christian County Sheriff's Office. By Wednesday morning, state investigators and deputies started an investigation.

But we know complaints against the property owner go back years including one Melinda Wood filed about this horse, named Finale.

"I had made several calls. I posted it on Facebook. I just wanted it to blow up. I wanted something to get done and I wanted it to get done quickly," said Wood.

She told us in an interview in July 2016, that the horse was whithering away.

Gravitt said, "It's definitely not a civil matter as of where I need to stay or where I need to go. It is definitely the horses."

He is hoping the sheriff's office has what it needs to rescue the animals.

"It just tore me apart. I want those horses out of there. They deserve better than that," he said.

Authorities wouldn't give us any more information on this case citing the ongoing investigation.



We tried to contact the owner at his home, but no one answered the door.

This person has not been charged with a crime by law enforcement. Information regarding this person's identity will not be released at this time.