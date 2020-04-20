Attorney General investigating Sunshine Law Violation complaint against a Lake of the Ozarks' lodging association

On November 15 2019, the Tri-County Lodging Association held an emergency meeting at Margaritaville Resort in Osage Beach.

Many resort owners were not happy.

"I have three small children that I had to find a babysitter so I could rush to this private meeting for this emergency, whatever that was, could be discussed," Gail Griswold, owner of Shawnee Bluff Winery said that afternoon.

The TCLA was going to discuss a letter written to them by Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty. He was calling for a new, certified election after resort owners and elected officials started questioning how the TCLA operated.

The meeting started, but board members quickly ended it without taking any action.

A few days later, the TCLA issued a response to Hasty's letter.

"I don't quite understand when they would have discussed that letter, and voted on it to release it," Griswold said Monday.

After that meeting, Griswold filed a Sunshine Law Violation Complaint with the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

"I filled out their form and gave them information as well a link to your report, the video of what happened, and I think that helped to show when the meeting opened and closed so quickly, the whole situation was just a little bit not routine," Griswold added.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's Office is looking into the complaint, and has given the TCLA until May 7 to respond.

"​I would like to see that the TCLA really improves their transparency. Having last minute, off-site meetings, having elections back at their private offices," Griswold said. "They have a lot to clean up so they can prove that they're being transparent."

The TCLA emailed KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek a statement reading, "TCLA is currently compiling information and documentation, and will respond accordingly to this complaint in the timeframe allowed."