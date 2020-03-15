Motor lab helps Ash Grove Elementary students with development

A local school district has started a new initiative to help students with developmental delays. Those delays could be caused from too much exposure to technology, according to educators.

Last semester, Ash Grove Elementary implemented a motor lab, designed to help students develop motor skills and succeed in the classroom.

"Every kid develops at a different rate," said Principal Kelli Hartman.

Hartman says at least 25% of students at Ash Grove come into the elementary with some kind of motor skill delay.

"Sitting, holding a pencil, all of those different skills. If they don't develop those coming in, then it does make school challenging for them to start," Hartman said.

The goal of the motor lab is to reverse that. Twice a week, students rotate through different stations that are all designed to help with fine and gross motor skills.

The lab and supplies were donated by the Ash Grove Parent-Teacher Association.

Melissa Moreland, a pre-school teacher at Ash Grove, has done extensive research on motor skill development. She started using motor lab practices in her classroom last year after noticing a decline in development.

"We have to catch them up," Moreland said. "We've seen children who are coming to school with less abilities to hold pencils correctly, less abilities to even sit in their chairs properly."

Moreland said those problems can be red flags.

"Very often we see children who are having speech delays and other delays with their general development," Moreland said.

According to Moreland, studies show, students are more successful in school when they have these skills.

Moreland and Hartman both said motor skill delays can come from students playing more on tablets and cell phones, rather than coloring or playing outside.

"Technology's everywhere and technology can be a great thing, but when we use it more and more and students have so much access to it, it kind of hinders some of those learning pieces," Hartman said.

Hartman said she's already seeing students improve after just a few months in the lab. Writing is getting better, and behavioral issues are dropping.

"The best part is, it's for all students. Every single kid can benefit from our motor lab," Hartman said.

Both educators said they're excited to see how test scores from this year compare to previous years, to see how much the motor lab has helped students in class.

The school district has also started a screen time committee to look at how often students are using tablets and technology in school.