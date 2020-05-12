As hospitals open more, the need for blood rises

As the city continues to open back up, so are elective surgeries at hospitals. With so many blood drives canceled, there is a critical shortage of blood. And that means some surgeries could be canceled if blood supplies don't increase.

"We are currently at less than a one day supply of most of our blood types," said Chris Pilgrim.

Pilgrim works for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. He says they usually like to keep a three-day supply of blood on hand to meet the needs of area hospitals and in case an emergency arises.

"As they are ramping up elective surgeries, blood supply usage is going up and our ability to hold mobile blood drives is still very low," said Pilgrim.

The blood center had to cancel all of its blood drives last month, costing it roughly, thousands of donations, and this month doesn't look any better.

"We have canceled most of the blood drives for the month of May, a smattering here and there, but we got some real issues coming up these next few weeks," said Pilgrim.

An issue, blood donor Gail Mailloux says she saw needed help.

"I know the community is always in need, COVID-19 or not, because the same things happen to people, life still happens COVID or not," said Mailloux.

Pilgrim says they are in constant communication with hospitals and while cox health officials say their supply is okay for now, as they continue to open surgery options, there will be more need for blood.

"If in the future with our procedures being increased we could get to a point where we would have to lessen some, withhold some surgeries because of lack of blood," said Rebecca Cook from Cox Hospital in Springfield.

"Unless we see an extended and strong donor response to give to area patients," said Pilgrim.