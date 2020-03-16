Governor Hutchinson announces coronavirus cases up to 22

Arkansas health officials say the number of novel coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 22.

The state Health Department announced the six new cases on its website Monday. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith planned to hold a news conference in Fayetteville later Monday morning. Hutchinson told the state's public schools on Sunday to close for the next two weeks.

Schools in four counties affected by the virus cases had already been temporarily closed.