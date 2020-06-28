Arkansas trooper shoots, wounds man who injured law officer

Arkansas State Police say a trooper shot and wounded a person who had stabbed and wounded another law officer in Little Rock.

State police say in a statement that the person had stabbed an Arkansas Highway Police officer near Interstate 30 in eastern Little Rock Saturday night and was approaching the trooper with an undisclosed weapon when the trooper shot him.

No names have been released. State police say the Highway Police officer suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the trooper was not injured and the suspect was hospitalized in undisclosed condition.