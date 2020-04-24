Arkansas to reopen casinos when coronavirus spread declines

Arkansas governor has decided that casinos would reopen only when state health officials are certain the spread of the new coronavirus is decreasing and that casinos implement changes to protect customers and staff’s health.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith said he has concerns about casinos in particular because they’re “high risk” for spreading the virus.