Arkansas theaters, arenas to reopen with new virus limits

Arkansas is allowing movie theaters, bowling alleys and arenas to reopen in the coming days but with new limits to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced the decision to allow large indoor and outdoor venues to reopen as he continued rolling back the state's restrictions on businesses.

Hutchinson says outdoor venues can reopen starting Monday and indoor ones can reopen May 18. Both will face similar limits, including capping audiences to 50 people. The state also issued recommendations for places of worship if they want to resume in-person services.