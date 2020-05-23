Arkansas seeing second peak of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Hutchinson says

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state is seeing a second "peak" in COVID-19 cases, nearly 30 days since the state's first peak.

Hutchinson says the peak comes after a record-level of testing across the state. Many businesses shuttered due to the pandemic have also reopened.

On Saturday, the health department reported 163 new cases, raising the state's total to 5,775. Arkansas has reported single-day increases of at least 150 for the last three days, which includes a single-day high of 455 new cases reported Thursday.

Gov. Hutchinson also cited hospitalizations trends. The state has 86 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, but Hutchinson says many positive cases are "not very ill."

Arkansas health officials reported 154 new cases Friday, after a single-day high Thursday of more than 400. These are the latest reported numbers:

-5,775 cases in the state (163 new)

-86 hospitalizations (5 new)

-115 reported deaths (2 new)

-1,564 active cases

-4,096 recoveries

Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansans will need to continue to be disciplined with their personal safety habits in response to the pandemic.

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson and state leaders in the stream below: