Arkansas schools consider options for virtual learning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Some Arkansas school districts are finalizing virtual learning options for students in kindergarten through 12th grades because officials are uncertain if schools can safely operate on a traditional schedule amid the pandemic.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key have said repeatedly that they want schools to reopen since closing in mid-March. But schools have been warned that they may have to pivot between traditional and virtual educational programs.

Now, school officials and teachers are planning for a potential hybrid class class schedule. They must prepare for in class instruction and virtual classes, which requires them to stay up to date on the latest safety guidelines.

